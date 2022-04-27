Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

