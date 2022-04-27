BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.90. BAB shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 23,595 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

