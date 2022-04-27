Barrington Research Weighs in on Paramount Global’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

PARA stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

