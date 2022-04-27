Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group increased their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($66.67) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.02) to €76.50 ($82.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of BASFY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

