BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.12

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.12 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 45.10 ($0.57). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 45.45 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,549,834 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of £200.22 million and a PE ratio of 18.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.12.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

