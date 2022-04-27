Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Beamz Interactive shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Beamz Interactive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZIC)

Beamz Interactive, Inc develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware.

