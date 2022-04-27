Berenberg Bank Lowers Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target to GBX 14

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.19) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday.

HUM stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a market cap of £55.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,009.94). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($30,652.56).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

