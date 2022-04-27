Berry (BRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $889.98 million, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Berry by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Berry by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

