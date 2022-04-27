Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.91. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 30,385 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

