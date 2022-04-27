Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $144.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

