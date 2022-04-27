Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.
TSE:QSR opened at C$73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.686 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
