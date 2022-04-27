Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.52.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

