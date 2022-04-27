Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.89.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

