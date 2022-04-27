Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $244.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $262.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.