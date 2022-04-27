Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $169.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

