Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

