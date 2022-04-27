Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.