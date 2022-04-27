Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

