Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE:RHI opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.