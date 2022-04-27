Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

