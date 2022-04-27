Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of EPRF opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.