Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,616,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APO opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.39.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

