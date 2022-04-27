Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $374.11 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.81. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

