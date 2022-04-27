Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

