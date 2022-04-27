Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

