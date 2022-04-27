Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Repligen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.80.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

