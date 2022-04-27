Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 180,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

IDLV stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

