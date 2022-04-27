Capital One Financial Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

