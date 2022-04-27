Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.11. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 83,247 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 5.67.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

