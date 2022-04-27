Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £27,156.96 and a P/E ratio of -1.82.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile (LON:CIFU)
