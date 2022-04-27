Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9,975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,008,000 after purchasing an additional 291,607 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.13.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.