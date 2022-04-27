Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.51. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 397,966 shares traded.

CLRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.