ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.18. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 46,188 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

