ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.18. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 46,188 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
