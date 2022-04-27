CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

