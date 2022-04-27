Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 68,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.