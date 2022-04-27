Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as low as $4.68. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 26,081 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.