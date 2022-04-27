Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as low as $4.68. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 26,081 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
