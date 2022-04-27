ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.59

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and traded as low as $3.54. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 51,354 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CFRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $140.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

