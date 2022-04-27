CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 628,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

CRH stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

