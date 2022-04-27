CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

