Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.01

Shares of Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.01 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.17). Currys shares last traded at GBX 92.45 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,262,593 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.01.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($216,210.45).

Currys Company Profile (LON:CURY)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

