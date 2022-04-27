Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2022 guidance at $8.050-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $8.05-8.25 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.