CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 36,864 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.