CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 36,864 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50.
About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)
CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.