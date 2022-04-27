CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.11.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.79.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CVR Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CVR Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

