CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,032.77

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,032.77 ($25.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,741 ($22.19). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,782 ($22.71), with a volume of 224,133 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.96) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 49.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,729.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,032.77.

In other CVS Group news, insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($21.82) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($120,010.20).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

