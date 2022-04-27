DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Purchases New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,206 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

MSFT stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

