Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

