Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.63

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and traded as low as $62.73. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 1,123,224 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period.

