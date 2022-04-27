Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.45.

