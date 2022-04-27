Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $14.59. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 64,799 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $1,244,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

