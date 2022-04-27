Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $14.59. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 64,799 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
