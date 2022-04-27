Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.27 and traded as low as C$3.15. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 36,576 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$121.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

